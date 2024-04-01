Sports Betting Podcast: NFL Win Totals to Target for 2024

With free agency largely in the books, FanDuel Sportsbook now has win totals posted for the 2024 NFL season. Which of them should we target from the jump? FanDuel Research's Jim Sannes digs into the numbers, outlining his favorite win totals at FanDuel and why his model is showing value on those markets.

To ensure you get every episode of Covering the Spread right as it is posted, make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also download the podcast by clicking the down arrow in the bottom row of the module below. A video version is available on FanDuel's YouTube page and FanDuel TV+.

Video Version

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You have a chance to get $200 in Bonus Bets if your first bet wins—valid across all sports until April 9th! See the promotions page for more information.

Which win totals stand out to you for 2024? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.