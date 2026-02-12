Thunder vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 12

Thunder vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 12, 2026

Thursday, February 12, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (42-13) are heavy, 13-point favorites against the Milwaukee Bucks (22-30) on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on Amazon Prime Video and FDSOK. The matchup has a point total of 215.5.

Thunder vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -13 215.5 -599 +450

Thunder vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (87.1%)

Thunder vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 27 times in 55 games with a set spread.

The Bucks have played 52 games, with 23 wins against the spread.

This season, 31 of the Thunder's games have gone over the point total out of 52 chances.

Bucks games this season have hit the over 40.4% of the time (21 out of 52 games with a set point total).

In home games, Oklahoma City owns a worse record against the spread (13-15-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (14-12-1).

In terms of point totals, the Thunder hit the over less often at home, as they've exceeded the total 14 times in 28 opportunities this season (50%). In road games, they have hit the over 17 times in 27 opportunities (63%).

Milwaukee's winning percentage against the spread at home is .458 (11-13-0). On the road, it is .429 (12-16-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Bucks' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, 12 of 24) than on the road (32.1%, nine of 28).

Thunder Leaders

Chet Holmgren averages 17.5 points, 8.6 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 56.3% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Ajay Mitchell's numbers on the season are 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 35% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Cason Wallace is averaging 8.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 2.1 steals (first in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 10.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 63.5% from the field.

Jalen Williams' numbers on the season are 17.5 points, 4.7 boards and 5.4 assists per game, shooting 47.9% from the field.

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins averages 16.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He is also sinking 46.3% of his shots from the field and 40.7% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.

Myles Turner averages 12.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He is also sinking 44.1% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per contest.

Per game, Bobby Portis provides the Bucks 13.1 points, 6.5 boards and 1.6 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Bucks are getting 12.9 points, 5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Kyle Kuzma.

The Bucks get 17.5 points per game from Kevin Porter Jr., plus 5.3 boards and 7.6 assists.

