2 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Thursday 2/12/26

Today's Best NBA Player Prop Picks

The Oklahoma City Thunder are likely going to be without both Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. That should put a little more offensive burden on Luguentz Dort, and I like him to knock down at least two three-pointers versus the Milwaukee Bucks.

Dort's three-point numbers are a little down this season compared to the past two years. After hitting 2.0 and 2.4 triples per night the previous two seasons, Dort is making only 1.9 threes per game this year. He's actually been a much worse three-point shooter at home (28.8% 3P%) than on the road (43.5%).

I think that's a fluke. A year ago, Dort shot 45.0% from three at home. His home three-point percentage was 41.7% the year before that. In short, he's got a long track record of being an excellent three-point shooter at the Paycom Center.

On top of that, the Bucks are a sweet matchup, with Milwaukee letting up the second-most made threes per night to shooting guards (3.7).

Deni Avdija is having a monster season and is the current frontrunner in the Most Improved Player award odds (-125). But I think there are a few reasons to back the under on his points prop at this line of 23.5.

This is mostly a bet on Avdija not seeing heavy minutes. He recently missed four games due to injury. He's played two games since coming back, and the Portland Trail Blazers have limited his minutes to 26 in both of those outings. He averages 34.2 minutes per game for the year.

Portland may be even more cautious today because this is the second leg of a back to back and the last game before the All-Star break, meaning Avdija will be looking at an eight-day break to get fully healthy.

Avdija has scored 11 and 26 points in those two 26-minute showings, so he's still capable of hitting the over -- he'll just have to do it on fewer minutes than usual.

Lastly, Avdija hasn't been quite as lethal on the road (23.4 PPG) as he's been at home (27.1 PPG).

