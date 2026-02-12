Mavericks at Lakers Prediction, Picks and Player Props

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Dallas Mavericks?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Mavericks at Lakers Prediction and Picks

I think this total is a bit too high for a game between two teams that aren't all that great on offense.

This clash will be lacking some of the usual star power as both Cooper Flagg and Luka Doncic are out.

LA is more of an under-friendly team sans Luka as they're better on D but much worse on offense. It's a somewhat similar story for Dallas without Flagg.

Per 100 possessions, Dallas' offensive output is about the same with (111.8) or without (110.9) Flagg, according to PBP Stats. But defensively, they're allowing 116.2 points per 100 with Flagg on the court, compared to 111.5 with Flagg off. Admittedly, there may be some noise in those Mavs numbers, but they're still noteworthy.

While acknowledging that the Lakers are still very meh on D even without Doncic, the Mavs' offense is lacking playmaking and scoring tonight without Flagg and potentially also without Naji Marshall (questionable).

The under is the side I want to be on.

We hit on this LeBron James prop on Monday, and I'm going back to it today for a lot of the same reasons.

To Record 8+ Assists To Record 8+ Assists LeBron James -148 View more odds in Sportsbook

With Doncic sidelined, James has taken on more of the offensive playmaking duties. Not counting the Lakers' last game when LeBron sat, James has posted exactly 10 assists in each of his last three outings -- all of which were games that Luka either missed altogether or exited early due to injury.

James' usage rate increases by 4.7 percentage points with Doncic off the floor this season, per Fantasy Labs' on/off tool, and LeBron averages 9.4 assists per 36 minutes in the split.

The Lakers have lost two in a row, and James may take it upon himself to do everything he can to make sure LA enters the break fresh off a win against an undermanned Dallas squad.

