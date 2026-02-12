Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 12

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 12, 2026

Thursday, February 12, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KUNP, KJZZ, and Jazz+

The Portland Trail Blazers (26-29) are favored (by 7.5 points) to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (18-37) on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 9 p.m. ET. The over/under is 238.5 for the matchup.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -7.5 238.5 -280 +230

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Trail Blazers win (52.3%)

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have covered the spread 29 times this season (29-26-0).

The Jazz have 31 wins against the spread in 55 games this season.

This season, 29 of the Trail Blazers' games have gone over the point total.

Jazz games this season have gone over the total in 32 of 55 opportunities (58.2%).

Portland has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (17-12-0) than it has in road affairs (12-14-0).

The Trail Blazers have hit the over on the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (62.1%) than road games (42.3%).

This season, Utah is 16-12-0 at home against the spread (.571 winning percentage). On the road, it is 15-12-0 ATS (.556).

Jazz games have finished above the over/under more often at home (19 times out of 28) than away (13 of 27) this year.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija is averaging 25.2 points, 6.6 assists and 7.2 rebounds.

Donovan Clingan averages 11.4 points, 11.4 boards and 2 assists, shooting 52.2% from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 21.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Toumani Camara is averaging 13.1 points, 2.6 assists and 5.3 boards.

Jerami Grant averages 18.8 points, 3.5 boards and 2.4 assists, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 37.8% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George averages 23.8 points for the Jazz, plus 3.9 boards and 6.5 assists.

Lauri Markkanen's numbers on the season are 26.7 points, 7 boards and 2.1 assists per game. He is draining 47.8% of his shots from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.8 triples.

The Jazz are receiving 19.4 points, 5.7 boards and 2 assists per game from Jaren Jackson Jr.

Per game, Jusuf Nurkic provides the Jazz 10.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Kyle Filipowski's numbers on the season are 9.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He is draining 48.2% of his shots from the floor.

