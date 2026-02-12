Bucks at Thunder Prediction, Picks and Player Props

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Milwaukee Bucks?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Bucks at Thunder Prediction and Picks

I wrote this up as one of the best NBA prop bets for today, and I'll run through it again here.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Luguentz Dort -162 View more odds in Sportsbook

Even though this bet is at -162 odds, I think it's a pretty friendly number on Dort to hit at least two threes.

Dort has proven to be an excellent three-point shooter in his home confines. A year ago, he made 45.0% of his threes at home and hit a whopping 2.9 per game in the split. The season before that, he shot 41.7% from deep at home.

The reason these odds are what they are is likely due to the fact that Dort hasn't been the same from three this campaign, especially at home -- he's making just 28.8% from deep at the Paycom Center this season. Give Dort's track record, I'm willing to chalk up his 2025-26 numbers to small-sample noise.

In addition to all that, Dort may have more offensive burden on his plate today with OKC likely be without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. Plus, the Bucks are a sweet matchup as Milwaukee allows the second-most made threes per game to shooting guards (3.7).

I think you can also make a case for Dort to hit three-plus treys at +200 odds.

3+ Made Threes 3+ Made Threes Luguentz Dort +190 View more odds in Sportsbook

Even when OKC is short-handed, they're still excellent on D. Points should be hard to come by tonight for the Bucks.

For the season, the Thunder are first in defensive rating. They've been playing a little slower of late, too, sitting 19th in pace over the last 10 games. That can help keep the Bucks under their team total.

Away Team Total Points Under Feb 13 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Milwaukee, meanwhile, is 18th in offensive rating over the last 10 games, and they are just 27th in pace in that time. They'll also be without Ryan Rollins today in addition to Giannis Antetokounmpo's continued absence.

It's going to be tough sledding for the Bucks, and I like them to be held under their point total.

