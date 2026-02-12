NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 12

Today's NBA lineup should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among the games is the Dallas Mavericks squaring off against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Delve into our odds analysis for the NBA's upcoming games today.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Thunder (87.72% win probability)

Thunder (87.72% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-13)

Thunder (-13) Total: 215.5

215.5 Moneyline: Thunder -599, Bucks +450

Thunder -599, Bucks +450 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, FDSOK

Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (55.37% win probability)

Trail Blazers (55.37% win probability) Spread: Trail Blazers (-8)

Trail Blazers (-8) Total: 238.5

238.5 Moneyline: Trail Blazers -300, Jazz +245

Trail Blazers -300, Jazz +245 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, KJZZ, Jazz+

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Lakers (69.38% win probability)

Lakers (69.38% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-6.5)

Lakers (-6.5) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Lakers -250, Mavericks +205

Lakers -250, Mavericks +205 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, SportsNet LA

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

