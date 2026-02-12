NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 12
Today's NBA lineup should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among the games is the Dallas Mavericks squaring off against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Delve into our odds analysis for the NBA's upcoming games today.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (87.72% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-13)
- Total: 215.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -599, Bucks +450
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, FDSOK
Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (55.37% win probability)
- Spread: Trail Blazers (-8)
- Total: 238.5
- Moneyline: Trail Blazers -300, Jazz +245
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, KJZZ, Jazz+
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (69.38% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-6.5)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -250, Mavericks +205
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, SportsNet LA
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
