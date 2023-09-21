Sports Betting Podcast: NFL Week 3 Betting Preview

Week 3 is a critical juncture for NFL several teams that have gotten off to poor starts. Can they turn things around in a hurry and claim a win on Sunday? The Power Rank's Dr. Ed Feng joins FanDuel Research's Jim Sannes to preview Week 3, discussing those struggling teams, how to handle large spreads early in the season, and his favorite bets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

To ensure you get every episode of Covering the Spread right as it is posted, make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also download the podcast by clicking the down arrow in the bottom row of the module below. A video version is available on FanDuel's YouTube page and FanDuel TV+.

Video Version

Which bets stand out to you for NFL Week 3? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to get a full rundown of the slate's offerings.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.