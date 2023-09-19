Sports Betting Podcast: NFL Futures and Week 3 First Look

With the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns dealing with key injuries, the Baltimore Ravens are -110 to win the AFC North. Is there lingering value in them at that number? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins FanDuel Research's Jim Sannes to discuss the AFC North and other futures that stand out to him at FanDuel Sportsbook entering Week 3 (4:11). Later, Sannes digs into Week 3's spreads and totals and identifies where his model is showing value (19:38).

To ensure you get every episode of Covering the Spread right as it is posted, make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also download the podcast by clicking the down arrow in the bottom row of the module below. Each episode will also be available on the FanDuel YouTube page.

Video Version

Have a bet you like in Week 3? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see all the spreads, moneylines, and totals for this week's games.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.