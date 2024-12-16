Sports Betting Podcast: Best Bets for Bears at Vikings and Falcons at Raiders

Jim Sannes previews Monday Night Football's double-header, laying out a spread and total for the Chicago Bears at the Minnesota Vikings, his favorite player props for the Atlanta Falcons at the Las Vegas Raiders, and an SGP he likes for each at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer T.J. Hockenson +220 View more odds in Sportsbook

To ensure you get every episode of Covering the Spread right as it is posted, make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. A video version of the podcast is also available on YouTube.

Video Version

Get ready for Monday Night Football! All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token for a LIVE wager on the Bears vs. Vikings OR Falcons vs. Raiders NFL games happening December 16th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you on Monday night? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.