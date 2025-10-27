Sports Betting Podcast: Best Bets and Props for Commanders at Chiefs on Monday Night

The Kansas City Chiefs enter Monday Night Football as big favorites against the Washington Commanders. What should we expect for what could be a high-scoring matchup? FanDuel Research's Jim Sannes previews the game, discussing his read on the spread and total, a rushing prop he likes, and a pair of touchdown bets worth considering at FanDuel Sportsbook.

To ensure you get every episode of Covering the Spread right as it is posted, make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. A video version of the podcast is also available on YouTube.

Spotify

YouTube

2025 Sports Equinox is here! Make sure you take a look at all of your offers for each of the BIG FOUR sports taking place today. See here for more details. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.