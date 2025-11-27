Southern Miss vs Troy Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles versus the Troy Trojans is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Southern Miss vs Troy Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Southern Miss: (-260) | Troy: (+210)

Southern Miss: (-260) | Troy: (+210) Spread: Southern Miss: -6.5 (-120) | Troy: +6.5 (-102)

Southern Miss: -6.5 (-120) | Troy: +6.5 (-102) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Southern Miss vs Troy Betting Trends

Southern Miss is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

Southern Miss has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 6.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.

There have been six Southern Miss games (of 11) that went over the total this year.

Troy's record against the spread in 2025 is 7-4-0.

Troy has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this year.

This season, five of Troy's 11 games have hit the over.

Southern Miss vs Troy Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Eagles win (76.8%)

Southern Miss vs Troy Point Spread

Southern Miss is a 6.5-point favorite against Troy. Southern Miss is -120 to cover the spread, and Troy is -102.

Southern Miss vs Troy Over/Under

The Southern Miss-Troy game on Nov. 29 has been given an over/under of 50.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Southern Miss vs Troy Moneyline

The Southern Miss vs Troy moneyline has Southern Miss as a -260 favorite, while Troy is a +210 underdog.

Southern Miss vs. Troy Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Southern Miss 30.9 45 27.4 86 55.8 11 Troy 24.9 89 24.5 66 49.7 11

Southern Miss vs. Troy Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Stadium: M.M. Roberts Stadium

