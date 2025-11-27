South Florida vs Rice Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the South Florida Bulls and the Rice Owls.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

South Florida vs Rice Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: South Florida: (-7143) | Rice: (+2000)

South Florida: (-7143) | Rice: (+2000) Spread: South Florida: -27.5 (-120) | Rice: +27.5 (-102)

South Florida: -27.5 (-120) | Rice: +27.5 (-102) Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

South Florida vs Rice Betting Trends

South Florida has covered the spread eight times in 11 games.

South Florida is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 27.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This year, seven of South Florida's 11 games have hit the over.

Rice is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

Rice has seen seven of its 11 games hit the over.

South Florida vs Rice Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulls win (98.9%)

South Florida vs Rice Point Spread

Rice is an underdog by 27.5 points versus South Florida. Rice is -102 to cover the spread, and South Florida is -120.

South Florida vs Rice Over/Under

South Florida versus Rice, on Nov. 29, has an over/under of 59.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

South Florida vs Rice Moneyline

The South Florida vs Rice moneyline has South Florida as a -7143 favorite, while Rice is a +2000 underdog.

South Florida vs. Rice Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games South Florida 42.2 5 25.2 72 62.1 11 Rice 21.4 113 30.5 110 48.3 11

South Florida vs. Rice Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth South Florida vs. Rice analysis on FanDuel Research.