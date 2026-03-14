South Florida vs Charlotte College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for AAC Tournament

The No. 1 seed South Florida Bulls (23-8, 15-3 AAC) and the No. 5 seed Charlotte 49ers (17-16, 9-9 AAC) will look to advance in the AAC tournament on Saturday as they square off at 3 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

South Florida vs. Charlotte Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday, March 14, 2026 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

South Florida vs. Charlotte Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: South Florida win (84.5%)

South Florida is a 13.5-point favorite against Charlotte on Saturday and the total has been set at 153.5 points. Keep reading for some betting insights and trends before you decide to wager on the game.

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South Florida vs. Charlotte: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

South Florida has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Charlotte has covered 18 times in 32 matchups with a spread this season.

South Florida (4-3) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 13.5 points or more this season (57.1%) than Charlotte (1-0) does as a 13.5+-point underdog (100%).

The Bulls sport a worse record against the spread when playing at home (8-5-0) than they do in away games (7-5-0).

This year, the 49ers are 9-7-0 at home against the spread (.562 winning percentage). On the road, they are 6-5-0 ATS (.500).

Against the spread, in conference action, South Florida is 9-8-0 this year.

Charlotte has beaten the spread 12 times in 20 AAC games.

South Florida vs. Charlotte: Moneyline Betting Stats

South Florida has come away with 21 wins in the 26 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Bulls have yet to lose in eight games when named as moneyline favorite of -1053 or better.

Charlotte has won five of the 18 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (27.8%).

The 49ers have played as a moneyline underdog of +660 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

South Florida has an implied victory probability of 91.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

South Florida vs. Charlotte Head-to-Head Comparison

South Florida put up 74.4 points per game and gave up 74.5 last year, making them 155th in the nation on offense and 251st on defense.

South Florida was 214th in college basketball in rebounds per game (31.3) and 15th-worst in rebounds allowed (34.6) last year.

At 14.3 assists per game last season, South Florida was 119th in the nation.

In terms of turnovers, South Florida was 135th in the country in committing them (10.7 per game) last year. It was 79th in forcing them (12.4 per game).

Last season Charlotte scored 70.5 points per game (268th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 74.5 points per contest (251st-ranked).

Charlotte averaged only 28 boards per game (17th-worst in college basketball), and allowed 32 rebounds per contest (233rd-ranked).

Charlotte ranked 279th in the nation with 12.2 assists per game.

Charlotte, who was 33rd in college basketball with 9.4 turnovers per game, forced 9.2 turnovers per contest, which was 19th-worst in the nation.

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