South Carolina vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

The college football schedule on Sunday includes the South Carolina Gamecocks facing the Virginia Tech Hokies.

South Carolina vs Virginia Tech Odds & Spread

Moneyline: South Carolina: (-285) | Virginia Tech: (+230)

South Carolina: -7.5 (-110) | Virginia Tech: +7.5 (-110) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

South Carolina vs Virginia Tech Betting Trends

South Carolina's record against the spread last year was 9-4-0.

As a 7.5-point or greater favorite last season, South Carolina had two wins against the spread (2-3).

In 13 South Carolina games last season, seven went over the total.

Virginia Tech beat the spread six times in 12 games last season.

Virginia Tech won once ATS (1-1) as underdogs of 7.5 points or greater last year.

Virginia Tech had seven of its 12 games hit the over last year.

South Carolina vs Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gamecocks win (77%)

South Carolina vs Virginia Tech Point Spread

Virginia Tech is a 7.5-point underdog against South Carolina. Virginia Tech is -110 to cover the spread, and South Carolina is -110.

South Carolina vs Virginia Tech Over/Under

South Carolina versus Virginia Tech on Aug. 31 has an over/under of 51.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.

South Carolina vs Virginia Tech Moneyline

South Carolina is the favorite, -285 on the moneyline, while Virginia Tech is a +230 underdog.

South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Points Insights

The average implied total for the Gamecocks last season was 30.0 points, the same as their implied total for Sunday's game.

The 30.1-point average implied total last season for the Hokies is 8.1 more points than the team's 22-point implied total in this matchup.

South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Game day: Sunday, August 31, 2025

Sunday, August 31, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

