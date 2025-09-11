South Carolina vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Vanderbilt Commodores.

South Carolina vs Vanderbilt Odds & Spread

Moneyline: South Carolina: (-178) | Vanderbilt: (+146)

South Carolina: -4.5 (-105) | Vanderbilt: +4.5 (-115) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

South Carolina vs Vanderbilt Betting Trends

South Carolina hasn won once against the spread this season.

As a 4.5-point or greater favorite, South Carolina has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

Vanderbilt has covered the spread in every game this year.

One of Vanderbilt's two games has gone over the point total.

South Carolina vs Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gamecocks win (73.6%)

South Carolina vs Vanderbilt Point Spread

South Carolina vs Vanderbilt Over/Under

The over/under for the South Carolina versus Vanderbilt game on Sept. 13 has been set at 48.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

South Carolina vs Vanderbilt Moneyline

South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games South Carolina 31.0 58 10.5 27 52.0 2 Vanderbilt 44.5 23 11.5 32 47.5 2

South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium

