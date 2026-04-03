Kings vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 3

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Friday, April 3, 2026

Friday, April 3, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, NBCS-CA, and NBA TV

The New Orleans Pelicans (25-52) are favored (-6.5) to end a six-game losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (20-57) at 10 p.m. ET on Friday, April 3, 2026 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs on Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, NBCS-CA, and NBA TV. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5.

Kings vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -6.5 232.5 -250 +205

Kings vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction:

Kings vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans are 42-32-2 against the spread this season.

The Kings have played 77 games, with 31 wins against the spread.

This season, Pelicans games have hit the over 38 times.

The Kings have eclipsed the over/under 50.6% of the time this season (39 of 77 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, New Orleans has fared better when playing at home, covering 24 times in 39 home games, and 18 times in 38 road games.

The Pelicans have gone over the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (51.3%) than road games (47.4%).

This season, Sacramento is 15-21-1 at home against the spread (.395 winning percentage). On the road, it is 16-22-1 ATS (.410).

Kings games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (20 times out of 38) than on the road (19 of 39) this year.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 21.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists, shooting 47% from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game (fifth in league).

Saddiq Bey averages 17.4 points, 5.6 boards and 2.5 assists.

Zion Williamson's numbers on the season are 21.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 60.4% from the floor (seventh in NBA).

Derik Queen is averaging 11.4 points, 3.7 assists and 6.8 boards.

Jeremiah Fears is averaging 13.1 points, 3.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Kings Leaders

DeMar DeRozan averages 18.6 points for the Kings, plus 3 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

The Kings are receiving 11.9 points, 7.3 boards and 1.3 assists per game from Maxime Raynaud.

The Kings are receiving 9.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Precious Achiuwa.

Nique Clifford averages 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is draining 40.7% of his shots from the field and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per contest.

Dylan Cardwell's numbers on the season are 5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He is draining 56.3% of his shots from the floor.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.