Hornets vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 3

Hornets vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Friday, April 3, 2026

Friday, April 3, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSIN and FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (41-36) hit the court against the Indiana Pacers (18-58) as double-digit, 16-point favorites on Friday, April 3, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET on FDSIN and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5.

Hornets vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -16 233.5 -1408 +830

Hornets vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hornets win (81.7%)

Hornets vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Hornets are 47-29-1 against the spread this season.

The Pacers have played 76 games, with 36 wins against the spread.

Hornets games have gone over the total 30 times out of 76 chances this season.

Pacers games this year have hit the over 51.3% of the time (39 out of 76 games with a set point total).

Charlotte has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 24 times in 39 opportunities at home, and it has covered 23 times in 38 opportunities in away games.

The Hornets have eclipsed the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (35.9%) than games on the road (42.1%).

This year, Indiana is 22-16-0 at home against the spread (.579 winning percentage). On the road, it is 14-24-0 ATS (.368).

Pacers games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (20 times out of 38) than on the road (19 of 38) this year.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball's numbers on the season are 19.6 points, 4.8 boards and 7.1 assists per contest, shooting 40.3% from the floor and 36.4% from downtown, with an average of 3.6 made 3-pointers (second in NBA).

Kon Knueppel's numbers on the season are 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 48.2% from the field and 43.1% from downtown (seventh in league), with an average of 3.4 made 3-pointers (third in league).

Miles Bridges averages 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Brandon Miller's numbers on the season are 20.4 points, 5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 43.6% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.2 made treys (ninth in NBA).

Moussa Diabate is averaging 8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1 block.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam averages 23.9 points, 6.6 boards and 3.8 assists. He is also draining 48.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Per game, Jay Huff gets the Pacers 9.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 1.8 blocks (second in league).

Per game, Ben Sheppard gets the Pacers 7.1 points, 3 rebounds and 1.8 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Micah Potter averages 9.2 points, 4.4 boards and 1.4 assists. He is making 51.5% of his shots from the field and 43.5% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

The Pacers get 8.3 points per game from Quenton Jackson, plus 2.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

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