South Carolina vs Florida Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the South Carolina Gamecocks facing the Florida Gators.

South Carolina vs Florida Odds & Spread

Moneyline: South Carolina: (-137) | Florida: (+114)

South Carolina: (-137) | Florida: (+114) Spread: South Carolina: -2.5 (-110) | Florida: +2.5 (-110)

South Carolina: -2.5 (-110) | Florida: +2.5 (-110) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

South Carolina vs Florida Betting Trends

South Carolina is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

South Carolina has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

There have been three South Carolina games (of five) that went over the total this year.

Florida owns two wins against the spread this season.

Florida has one win ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this year.

Two Florida games (of five) have hit the over this year.

South Carolina vs Florida Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gamecocks win (55.6%)

South Carolina vs Florida Point Spread

Florida is the underdog by 2.5 points against South Carolina. Florida is -110 to cover the spread, and South Carolina is -110.

South Carolina vs Florida Over/Under

South Carolina versus Florida, on October 14, has an over/under of 50.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

South Carolina vs Florida Moneyline

South Carolina is the favorite, -137 on the moneyline, while Florida is a +114 underdog.

South Carolina vs. Florida Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games South Carolina 27 99 29.4 73 55.7 3 5 Florida 27.2 73 16.8 23 48.9 1 6

