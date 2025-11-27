SMU vs Cal Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025
In college football action on Saturday, the SMU Mustangs play the California Golden Bears.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
SMU vs Cal Odds & Spread
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SMU: (-559) | Cal: (+420)
- Spread: SMU: -13.5 (-110) | Cal: +13.5 (-110)
- Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
SMU vs Cal Betting Trends
- SMU has five wins in 10 games against the spread this year.
- As a 13.5-point or greater favorite, SMU has one win ATS (1-2) this season.
- SMU has played 10 games this season, and three of them have hit the over.
- Cal's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-7-0.
- Cal is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 13.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- Cal has played 11 games this season, and three of them have gone over the total.
SMU vs Cal Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mustangs win (88.7%)
SMU vs Cal Point Spread
SMU is a 13.5-point favorite against Cal. SMU is -110 to cover the spread, and Cal is -110.
SMU vs Cal Over/Under
The SMU-Cal matchup on Nov. 29 has been given an over/under of 53.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
SMU vs Cal Moneyline
SMU is the favorite, -559 on the moneyline, while Cal is a +420 underdog.
SMU vs. Cal Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|SMU
|32.7
|33
|19.1
|20
|55.8
|11
|Cal
|23.6
|100
|25.7
|76
|49.7
|11
SMU vs. Cal Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025
- Game time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: Berkeley, California
- Stadium: California Memorial Stadium
Check out even more in-depth SMU vs. Cal analysis on FanDuel Research.