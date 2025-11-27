SMU vs Cal Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the SMU Mustangs play the California Golden Bears.

SMU vs Cal Odds & Spread

Moneyline: SMU: (-559) | Cal: (+420)

SMU: (-559) | Cal: (+420) Spread: SMU: -13.5 (-110) | Cal: +13.5 (-110)

SMU: -13.5 (-110) | Cal: +13.5 (-110) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

SMU vs Cal Betting Trends

SMU has five wins in 10 games against the spread this year.

As a 13.5-point or greater favorite, SMU has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

SMU has played 10 games this season, and three of them have hit the over.

Cal's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-7-0.

Cal is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 13.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Cal has played 11 games this season, and three of them have gone over the total.

SMU vs Cal Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mustangs win (88.7%)

SMU vs Cal Point Spread

SMU is a 13.5-point favorite against Cal. SMU is -110 to cover the spread, and Cal is -110.

SMU vs Cal Over/Under

The SMU-Cal matchup on Nov. 29 has been given an over/under of 53.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

SMU vs Cal Moneyline

SMU is the favorite, -559 on the moneyline, while Cal is a +420 underdog.

SMU vs. Cal Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games SMU 32.7 33 19.1 20 55.8 11 Cal 23.6 100 25.7 76 49.7 11

SMU vs. Cal Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Stadium: California Memorial Stadium

