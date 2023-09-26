Skyy Moore Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

Skyy Moore and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the New York Jets and their 17th-ranked passing defense (222 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Moore vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.17

4.17 Projected Receiving Yards: 29.24

29.24 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.19

Moore Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Moore is currently the 58th-ranked player in fantasy (140th overall), with 17.6 total fantasy points (5.9 per game).

Last week against the Chicago Bears, Moore produced 4.2 fantasy points, recording four receptions on six targets for 42 yards.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has not let a player total more than 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this season.

The Jets have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two touchdowns against New York this year.

The Jets have not allowed a player to throw more than two TDs versus them in a game this season.

New York has given up more than 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

The Jets have allowed a touchdown catch by four players this season.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against New York this year.

The Jets have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

No player has run for a TD against New York this season.

