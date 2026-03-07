Siena vs Mount St. Mary's College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MAAC Tournament

The No. 3 seed Siena Saints (20-11, 13-7 MAAC) will square off against the No. 6 seed Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (15-16, 11-9 MAAC) in the MAAC tournament Saturday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Siena vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Atlantic City, New Jersey

Atlantic City, New Jersey Arena: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Siena vs. Mount St. Mary's Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Siena win (63.9%)

Before placing a wager on Saturday's Siena-Mount St. Mary's spread (Siena -4.5) or total (133.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Siena vs. Mount St. Mary's: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Siena has compiled a 17-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Mount St. Mary's has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Siena (10-8) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (55.6%) than Mount St. Mary's (5-6) does as the underdog (45.5%).

Against the spread, the Saints have played worse at home, covering seven times in 13 home games, and nine times in 16 road games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Mountaineers have a lower winning percentage at home (.583, 7-5-0 record) than away (.611, 11-7-0).

Siena is 11-9-0 against the spread in conference play this year.

Mount St. Mary's is 12-8-0 against the spread in MAAC games this season.

Siena vs. Mount St. Mary's Head-to-Head Comparison

Siena is outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game with a +135 scoring differential overall. It puts up 70.8 points per game (289th in college basketball) and allows 66.5 per outing (25th in college basketball).

Gavin Doty's team-leading 17.5 points per game ranks 117th in the country.

Mount St. Mary's -61 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.4 points per game (333rd in college basketball) while giving up 70.4 per outing (84th in college basketball).

Arlandus Keyes' 12.2 points per game paces Mount St. Mary's and ranks 675th in college basketball.

The Saints grab 30.4 rebounds per game (266th in college basketball) while conceding 28.4 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.0 boards per game.

Doty averages 7.0 rebounds per game (ranking 154th in college basketball) to lead the Saints.

The Mountaineers come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.2 boards. They are pulling down 34.1 rebounds per game (72nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.9.

Luke McEldon leads the team with 6.1 rebounds per game (270th in college basketball).

Siena's 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 187th in college basketball, and the 91.5 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 82nd in college basketball.

The Mountaineers rank 341st in college basketball averaging 89.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 82nd, allowing 91.5 points per 100 possessions.

