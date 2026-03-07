Campbell vs Stony Brook College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CAA Tournament

The No. 8 seed Stony Brook Seawolves (17-14, 9-9 CAA) will play in the CAA tournament against the No. 9 seed Campbell Fighting Camels (14-17, 8-10 CAA) on Saturday at CareFirst Arena, starting at 12 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Campbell vs. Stony Brook Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: FloCollege

FloCollege Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: CareFirst Arena

Campbell vs. Stony Brook Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Campbell win (56.3%)

These betting trends can help you as you look to wager on Campbell (-3.5) versus Stony Brook on Saturday.

Campbell vs. Stony Brook: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Campbell has put together a 17-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Stony Brook has won 18 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 11 times.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Campbell (7-3) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (70%) than Stony Brook (11-6) does as the underdog (64.7%).

Against the spread, the Fighting Camels have performed better when playing at home, covering seven times in 12 home games, and nine times in 16 road games.

The Seawolves have been better against the spread at home (10-4-0) than away (7-6-0) this season.

Campbell has 11 wins against the spread in 18 conference games this year.

Stony Brook is 10-8-0 against the spread in CAA play this year.

Campbell vs. Stony Brook Head-to-Head Comparison

At 70.2 points scored per game and 67.8 points allowed last season, Campbell was 275th in the nation on offense and 55th defensively.

On the glass, Campbell was 328th in college basketball in rebounds (28.9 per game) last season. It was 211th in rebounds allowed (31.7 per game).

With 13.4 assists per game last season, Campbell was 196th in the country.

Campbell committed 9.8 turnovers per game last year and forced 12.1 per game, ranking 50th and 100th, respectively, in college basketball.

Stony Brook averaged just 66.5 points per game (18th-worst in college basketball) last season, but it played more consistently on defense, where it allowed 74.1 points per game (241st-ranked).

Last year Stony Brook grabbed 28.8 rebounds per game (331st-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 31.9 rebounds per contest (226th-ranked).

Stony Brook put up 11.3 dimes per game, which ranked them 330th in the country.

Stony Brook ranked 20th-worst in college basketball with 9.3 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it committed 10.7 turnovers per game (135th-ranked in college basketball).

