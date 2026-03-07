LIU vs Wagner College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NEC Tournament

The No. 1 seed Long Island Sharks (22-10, 15-3 NEC) take on the No. 7 seed Wagner Seahawks (14-16, 8-10 NEC) in the NEC tournament Saturday at Steinberg Wellness Center, tipping off at 2 p.m. ET. Both teams will look to take one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

LIU vs. Wagner Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Game time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Arena: Steinberg Wellness Center

LIU vs. Wagner Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: LIU win (74.8%)

Before you place a wager on LIU-Wagner outing (in which LIU is a 7.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 142.5 points), below are a few betting insights and trends for Saturday's game.

LIU vs. Wagner: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

LIU is 15-16-0 ATS this season.

Wagner has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

When the spread is set as 7.5 or more this season, LIU (5-7) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (41.7%) than Wagner (4-3) does as the underdog (57.1%).

When playing at home, the Sharks sport a better record against the spread (7-6-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (8-10-0).

The Seahawks' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (5-5-0). Away, it is .647 (11-6-0).

LIU has seven wins against the spread in 19 conference games this year.

Wagner has 10 wins against the spread in 19 NEC games this season.

LIU vs. Wagner Head-to-Head Comparison

LIU's +84 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.3 points per game (228th in college basketball) while giving up 71.6 per outing (117th in college basketball).

LIU's leading scorer, Jamal Fuller, is 183rd in the nation averaging 16.5 points per game.

Wagner puts up 71.8 points per game (278th in college basketball) while giving up 71.9 per contest (124th in college basketball). It has a -4 scoring differential.

Nick Jones' 14.4 points per game paces Wagner and ranks 355th in the country.

The Sharks are 165th in the nation at 32.2 rebounds per game. That's 2.8 more than the 29.4 their opponents average.

Greg Gordon is 358th in college basketball play with 5.7 rebounds per game to lead the Sharks.

The Seahawks are 77th in the country at 34.0 rebounds per game. That's 4.1 more than the 29.9 their opponents average.

Binael Basil's 6.0 rebounds per game lead the Seahawks and rank 281st in college basketball.

LIU averages 95.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (240th in college basketball), and gives up 91.7 points per 100 possessions (90th in college basketball).

The Seahawks average 93.6 points per 100 possessions (276th in college basketball), while giving up 93.8 points per 100 possessions (143rd in college basketball).

