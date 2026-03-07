Appalachian State vs Southern Miss College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Sun Belt Tournament

The No. 4 seed Appalachian State Mountaineers (19-12, 11-7 Sun Belt) take on the No. 8 seed Southern Miss Golden Eagles (18-15, 9-9 Sun Belt) in the Sun Belt tournament Saturday at Pensacola Bay Center, tipping off at 6:30 p.m. ET. Both teams will attempt to get one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Appalachian State vs. Southern Miss Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola, Florida Arena: Pensacola Bay Center

Appalachian State vs. Southern Miss Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Appalachian State win (63.8%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for Saturday's Appalachian State (-4.5) versus Southern Miss matchup.

Appalachian State vs. Southern Miss: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Appalachian State has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Southern Miss has won 16 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 15 times.

Appalachian State covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 60% of the time. That's less often than Southern Miss covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (70%).

The Mountaineers sport a worse record against the spread when playing at home (8-5-0) than they do in road games (9-5-0).

The Golden Eagles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .455 (5-6-0). On the road, it is .467 (7-8-0).

Appalachian State has covered the spread 12 times in 18 conference games.

Southern Miss' Sun Belt record against the spread is 11-9-0.

Appalachian State vs. Southern Miss: Moneyline Betting Stats

Appalachian State has been victorious in 13, or 65%, of the 20 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Mountaineers have been victorious seven times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 or shorter on the moneyline.

Southern Miss has won eight of the 22 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (36.4%).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer, the Golden Eagles have a record of 3-7 (30%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Appalachian State has a 64.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Appalachian State vs. Southern Miss Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Appalachian State was 324th in the country offensively (67.8 points scored per game) and 12th-best defensively (63.5 points conceded).

Last year, Appalachian State was 96th in the nation in rebounds (33.3 per game) and 257th in rebounds conceded (32.3).

Last season Appalachian State was ranked 260th in the nation in assists with 12.5 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Appalachian State was 98th in the nation in committing them (10.3 per game) last season. It was 14th-worst in forcing them (9.0 per game).

With 71.3 points per game on offense, Southern Miss was 249th in the nation last season. On defense, it allowed 76.0 points per contest, which ranked 294th in college basketball.

With 32.6 boards per game, Southern Miss was 148th in the country. It gave up 33.8 rebounds per contest, which ranked 321st in college basketball.

Southern Miss ranked 111th in college basketball with 14.4 assists per contest.

Southern Miss committed 13.2 turnovers per game (24th-worst in college basketball), and forced 11.1 turnovers per game (197th-ranked).

