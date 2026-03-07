North Dakota State vs Omaha College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Summit League Tournament

The No. 5 seed Omaha Mavericks (16-16, 8-8 Summit League) will play in the Summit League tournament against the No. 1 seed North Dakota State Bison (25-7, 14-2 Summit League) on Saturday at Denny Sanford Premier Center, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

North Dakota State vs. Omaha Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Game time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Location: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Arena: Denny Sanford Premier Center

North Dakota State vs. Omaha Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: North Dakota State win (80.3%)

If you plan to place a wager on North Dakota State-Omaha outing (in which North Dakota State is an 8.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 145.5 points), below are a few betting trends and insights for Saturday's game.

North Dakota State vs. Omaha: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Dakota State has covered 18 times in 29 games with a spread this season.

Omaha has compiled a 14-14-0 record against the spread this year.

When the spread is set as 8.5 or more this season, North Dakota State (6-5) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (54.5%) than Omaha (2-5) does as the underdog (28.6%).

In home games, the Bison sport a better record against the spread (7-4-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (9-6-0).

The Mavericks have been better against the spread at home (6-4-0) than away (7-8-0) this year.

North Dakota State has 11 wins against the spread in 17 conference games this season.

Omaha has covered the spread 11 times in 17 Summit League games.

North Dakota State vs. Omaha Head-to-Head Comparison

North Dakota State has a +347 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.9 points per game. It is putting up 81.3 points per game to rank 66th in college basketball and is allowing 70.4 per outing to rank 84th in college basketball.

Damari Wheeler-Thomas' 14.2 points per game lead North Dakota State and rank 378th in the nation.

Omaha puts up 76.8 points per game (157th in college basketball) while giving up 76.5 per contest (248th in college basketball). It has a +9 scoring differential.

Omaha's leading scorer, Lance Waddles, ranks 542nd in college basketball, putting up 13.1 points per game.

The Bison rank 119th in college basketball at 32.9 rebounds per game. That's 4.2 more than the 28.7 their opponents average.

Trevian Carson's 6.4 rebounds per game lead the Bison and rank 231st in college basketball play.

The 30.9 rebounds per game the Mavericks accumulate rank 241st in the country. Their opponents collect 30.7.

Waddles averages 4.8 rebounds per game (681st in college basketball) to lead the Mavericks.

North Dakota State ranks 50th in college basketball by averaging 104.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 61st in college basketball, allowing 90.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Mavericks rank 117th in college basketball averaging 100.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 305th, allowing 99.8 points per 100 possessions.

