Siena vs Fairfield College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MAAC Tournament

The No. 3 seed Siena Saints (21-11, 13-7 MAAC) will square off against the No. 7 seed Fairfield Stags (21-12, 11-9 MAAC) in the MAAC tournament Sunday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Siena vs. Fairfield Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 8, 2026

Sunday, March 8, 2026 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Atlantic City, New Jersey

Atlantic City, New Jersey Arena: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Siena vs. Fairfield Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Siena win (58.8%)

Read the betting insights and trends below before making a bet on Sunday's Siena-Fairfield spread (Siena -1.5) or total (140.5 points).

Siena vs. Fairfield: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Siena has covered 18 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.

Fairfield has compiled a 15-17-0 record against the spread this year.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Siena (15-12) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (55.6%) than Fairfield (9-7) does as the underdog (56.2%).

When playing at home, the Saints own a worse record against the spread (7-6-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (9-7-0).

The Stags' winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (5-10-0). Away, it is .533 (8-7-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Siena is 12-9-0 this season.

Fairfield is 10-12-0 against the spread in MAAC games this year.

Siena vs. Fairfield: Moneyline Betting Stats

Siena has won in 20, or 74.1%, of the 27 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Saints have come away with a win 19 times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -128 or shorter on the moneyline.

Fairfield has been the underdog on the moneyline 15 total times this season. Fairfield has finished 7-8 in those games.

The Stags have gone 5-8 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (38.5%).

Siena has an implied victory probability of 56.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Siena vs. Fairfield Head-to-Head Comparison

Siena has a +140 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.4 points per game. It is putting up 70.6 points per game to rank 293rd in college basketball and is allowing 66.2 per contest to rank 19th in college basketball.

Gavin Doty's team-leading 17.5 points per game ranks 121st in the nation.

Fairfield is outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game, with a +111 scoring differential overall. It puts up 74.8 points per game (210th in college basketball) and allows 71.4 per outing (111th in college basketball).

Braden Sparks' team-leading 17.3 points per game rank him 134th in the country.

The Saints record 30.4 rebounds per game (267th in college basketball) while conceding 28.8 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.6 boards per game.

Doty averages 6.9 rebounds per game (ranking 164th in college basketball) to lead the Saints.

The Stags are 37th in the country at 35.2 rebounds per game. That's 4.5 more than the 30.7 their opponents average.

Brandon Benjamin averages 10.4 rebounds per game (10th in college basketball) to lead the Stags.

Siena ranks 199th in college basketball by averaging 97.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 73rd in college basketball, allowing 91.0 points per 100 possessions.

The Stags put up 95.7 points per 100 possessions (229th in college basketball), while conceding 91.4 points per 100 possessions (81st in college basketball).

