Kings vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 2

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Los Angeles Kings taking on the Nashville Predators.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Kings vs Predators Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (30-26-18) vs. Nashville Predators (34-31-9)

Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026

Thursday, April 2, 2026 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-125) Predators (+104) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (57.6%)

Kings vs Predators Puck Line

The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-250 to cover). And Los Angeles, the favorite, is +198.

Kings vs Predators Over/Under

The Kings-Predators matchup on April 2 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -114 and the under is -106.

Kings vs Predators Moneyline

Nashville is a +104 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -125 favorite at home.

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