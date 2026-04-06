Sharks vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6

The Monday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Sharks vs Blackhawks Game Info

San Jose Sharks (36-32-7) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (28-35-14)

Date: Monday, April 6, 2026

Monday, April 6, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Sharks vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sharks (-170) Blackhawks (+140) 6.5 Sharks (-1.5)

Sharks vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blackhawks win (52.5%)

Sharks vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blackhawks are -184 to cover the spread, and the Sharks are +146.

Sharks vs Blackhawks Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Sharks-Blackhawks game on April 6, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Sharks vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Chicago is a +140 underdog on the moneyline, while San Jose is a -170 favorite at home.

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