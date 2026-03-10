SFA vs Texas A&M-CC College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Southland Tournament

The No. 1 seed Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (27-4, 20-2 Southland) and the No. 4 seed Texas A&M-CC Islanders (18-14, 13-9 Southland) play in the Southland tournament Tuesday at The Legacy Center, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.

SFA vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana Arena: The Legacy Center

SFA vs. Texas A&M-CC Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: SFA win (71.2%)

Before you wager on Tuesday's SFA-Texas A&M-CC spread (SFA -6.5) or total (134.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

SFA vs. Texas A&M-CC: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

SFA has put together a 22-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Texas A&M-CC has put together a 14-13-0 record against the spread this season.

SFA (11-4) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (73.3%) than Texas A&M-CC (2-5) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (28.6%).

The Lumberjacks sport a worse record against the spread at home (10-4-0) than they do in away games (12-3-0).

The Islanders have performed better against the spread on the road (9-7-0) than at home (5-6-0) this season.

Against the spread, in conference play, SFA is 17-5-0 this year.

Texas A&M-CC's Southland record against the spread is 12-10-0.

SFA vs. Texas A&M-CC: Moneyline Betting Stats

SFA has won in 21, or 91.3%, of the 23 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Lumberjacks have come away with a win 15 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -260 or better on the moneyline.

Texas A&M-CC has won 30.8% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (4-9).

The Islanders have played seven times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +210 or longer, and fell in each game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies SFA has a 72.2% chance of walking away with the win.

SFA vs. Texas A&M-CC Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, SFA was 21st-worst in college basketball offensively (66.6 points scored per game) and 61st on defense (68.3 points conceded).

SFA was 75th in the country in rebounds per game (33.6) and 226th in rebounds allowed (31.9) last year.

At 12.4 assists per game last year, SFA was 268th in the nation.

In terms of turnovers, SFA was 0-worst in the nation in committing them (14.6 per game) last year. And it was ranked 33rd in forcing them (13.6 per game).

Texas A&M-CC was 123rd in the country last season with 75.8 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 50th with 67.4 points allowed per contest.

Last season Texas A&M-CC grabbed 33.0 boards per game (119th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 29.4 rebounds per contest (65th-ranked).

Last year Texas A&M-CC ranked 77th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 15.0 per game.

Texas A&M-CC committed 11.2 turnovers per game (186th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 12.8 turnovers per contest (58th-ranked).

