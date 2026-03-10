SFA vs Texas A&M-CC College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Southland Tournament
The No. 1 seed Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (27-4, 20-2 Southland) and the No. 4 seed Texas A&M-CC Islanders (18-14, 13-9 Southland) play in the Southland tournament Tuesday at The Legacy Center, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.
NCAA basketball odds and spreads
SFA vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info and Odds
- Game day: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPNU
- Location: Lake Charles, Louisiana
- Arena: The Legacy Center
SFA vs. Texas A&M-CC Picks and Prediction
All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: SFA win (71.2%)
Before you wager on Tuesday's SFA-Texas A&M-CC spread (SFA -6.5) or total (134.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.
SFA vs. Texas A&M-CC: ATS Betting Stats and Trends
- SFA has put together a 22-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- Texas A&M-CC has put together a 14-13-0 record against the spread this season.
- SFA (11-4) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (73.3%) than Texas A&M-CC (2-5) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (28.6%).
- The Lumberjacks sport a worse record against the spread at home (10-4-0) than they do in away games (12-3-0).
- The Islanders have performed better against the spread on the road (9-7-0) than at home (5-6-0) this season.
- Against the spread, in conference play, SFA is 17-5-0 this year.
- Texas A&M-CC's Southland record against the spread is 12-10-0.
SFA vs. Texas A&M-CC: Moneyline Betting Stats
- SFA has won in 21, or 91.3%, of the 23 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.
- This season, the Lumberjacks have come away with a win 15 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -260 or better on the moneyline.
- Texas A&M-CC has won 30.8% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (4-9).
- The Islanders have played seven times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +210 or longer, and fell in each game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies SFA has a 72.2% chance of walking away with the win.
SFA vs. Texas A&M-CC Head-to-Head Comparison
- Last year, SFA was 21st-worst in college basketball offensively (66.6 points scored per game) and 61st on defense (68.3 points conceded).
- SFA was 75th in the country in rebounds per game (33.6) and 226th in rebounds allowed (31.9) last year.
- At 12.4 assists per game last year, SFA was 268th in the nation.
- In terms of turnovers, SFA was 0-worst in the nation in committing them (14.6 per game) last year. And it was ranked 33rd in forcing them (13.6 per game).
- Texas A&M-CC was 123rd in the country last season with 75.8 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 50th with 67.4 points allowed per contest.
- Last season Texas A&M-CC grabbed 33.0 boards per game (119th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 29.4 rebounds per contest (65th-ranked).
- Last year Texas A&M-CC ranked 77th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 15.0 per game.
- Texas A&M-CC committed 11.2 turnovers per game (186th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 12.8 turnovers per contest (58th-ranked).
