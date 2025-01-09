NHL
Senators vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 9
On Thursday in the NHL, the Ottawa Senators are up against the Buffalo Sabres.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Senators vs Sabres Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (19-17-3) vs. Buffalo Sabres (15-21-5)
- Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-154)
|Sabres (+128)
|5.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Senators win (54.7%)
Senators vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-196 to cover). And Ottawa, the favorite, is +158.
Senators vs Sabres Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Senators-Sabres matchup on January 9, with the over available at -132 and the under at +108.
Senators vs Sabres Moneyline
- The Senators vs Sabres moneyline has Ottawa as a -154 favorite, while Buffalo is a +128 underdog on the road.