Senators vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 9

On Thursday in the NHL, the Ottawa Senators are up against the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Senators vs Sabres Game Info

Ottawa Senators (19-17-3) vs. Buffalo Sabres (15-21-5)

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Thursday, January 9, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-154) Sabres (+128) 5.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Senators win (54.7%)

Senators vs Sabres Puck Line

The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-196 to cover). And Ottawa, the favorite, is +158.

Senators vs Sabres Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Senators-Sabres matchup on January 9, with the over available at -132 and the under at +108.

Senators vs Sabres Moneyline

The Senators vs Sabres moneyline has Ottawa as a -154 favorite, while Buffalo is a +128 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!