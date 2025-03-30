FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Senators vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Ottawa Senators will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in NHL action on Sunday.

Senators vs Penguins Game Info

  • Ottawa Senators (39-28-5) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (29-34-11)
  • Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025
  • Time: 5 p.m. ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Penguins Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Senators (-132)Penguins (+110)6.5Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Penguins win (50.3%)

Senators vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Penguins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Senators. The Penguins are -225 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +180.

Senators vs Penguins Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Senators versus Penguins matchup on March 30 has been set at 6.5, with +114 odds on the over and -140 odds on the under.

Senators vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Ottawa is the favorite, -132 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +110 underdog despite being at home.

