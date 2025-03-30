Senators vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30

The Ottawa Senators will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in NHL action on Sunday.

Senators vs Penguins Game Info

Ottawa Senators (39-28-5) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (29-34-11)

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Sunday, March 30, 2025 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Penguins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-132) Penguins (+110) 6.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Penguins win (50.3%)

Senators vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Senators. The Penguins are -225 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +180.

Senators vs Penguins Over/Under

The over/under for the Senators versus Penguins matchup on March 30 has been set at 6.5, with +114 odds on the over and -140 odds on the under.

Senators vs Penguins Moneyline

Ottawa is the favorite, -132 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +110 underdog despite being at home.

