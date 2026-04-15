Senators vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 15

NHL action on Wednesday includes the Ottawa Senators playing the Toronto Maple Leafs.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Senators vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Ottawa Senators (43-27-11) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (32-35-14)

Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Wednesday, April 15, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-182) Maple Leafs (+150) 6.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Senators win (69%)

Senators vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Senators are favored by 1.5 goals. The Senators are +124 to cover the spread, with the Maple Leafs being -152.

Senators vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

The over/under for the Senators versus Maple Leafs game on April 15 has been set at 6.5, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Senators vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Maple Leafs-Senators, Toronto is the underdog at +150, and Ottawa is -182 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!