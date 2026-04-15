NHL
Senators vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 15
NHL action on Wednesday includes the Ottawa Senators playing the Toronto Maple Leafs.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Senators vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (43-27-11) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (32-35-14)
- Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Maple Leafs Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-182)
|Maple Leafs (+150)
|6.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Senators win (69%)
Senators vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Senators are favored by 1.5 goals. The Senators are +124 to cover the spread, with the Maple Leafs being -152.
Senators vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- The over/under for the Senators versus Maple Leafs game on April 15 has been set at 6.5, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.
Senators vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Maple Leafs-Senators, Toronto is the underdog at +150, and Ottawa is -182 playing at home.