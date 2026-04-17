Lakers vs. Rockets NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 18

Lakers vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Saturday, April 18, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ABC

The Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers square off to tip off the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Rockets are favored by 5 points in the contest, which airs on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 206.5.

Lakers vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -5 206.5 -215 +180

Lakers vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lakers win (51.6%)

Lakers vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have compiled a 35-47-0 record against the spread this season.

The Lakers have played 82 games, with 45 wins against the spread.

Rockets games have gone over the total 39 times this season.

Lakers games this year have hit the over on 43 of 82 set point totals (52.4%).

Against the spread, Houston has played worse at home, covering 16 times in 41 home games, and 19 times in 41 road games.

The Rockets have gone over the total in a lower percentage of home games (39%) than away games (56.1%).

This year, Los Angeles is 24-16-1 at home against the spread (.585 winning percentage). Away, it is 21-20-0 ATS (.512).

Lakers games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (23 times out of 41) than away (20 of 41) this year.

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant is averaging 26 points, 5.5 boards and 4.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Alperen Sengun averages 20.4 points, 8.9 boards and 6.2 assists, shooting 51.9% from the field.

Amen Thompson is averaging 18.3 points, 5.3 assists and 7.8 rebounds.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Reed Sheppard's numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 2.9 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 43% from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 made treys.

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James' numbers on the season are 20.9 points, 6.1 boards and 7.2 assists per contest. He is also sinking 51.5% of his shots from the floor and 31.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Deandre Ayton averages 12.5 points, 8 boards and 0.8 assists. He is also making 67.1% of his shots from the field (second in NBA).

Jake LaRavia averages 8.2 points, 4 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is sinking 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per game.

The Lakers are receiving 11.5 points, 3.3 boards and 0.8 assists per game from Rui Hachimura.

Luke Kennard's numbers on the season are 8.4 points, 2.3 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. He is draining 53.3% of his shots from the floor and 47.8% from 3-point range (first in NBA), with an average of 1.5 triples.

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