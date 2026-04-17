Nuggets vs. Timberwolves NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 18

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Saturday, April 18, 2026 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 6-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Saturday, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -6 231.5 -250 +205

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (60.8%)

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Nuggets have gone 44-38-0 against the spread this season.

The Timberwolves have played 82 games, with 38 wins against the spread.

This season, Nuggets games have hit the over 52 times.

The Timberwolves have hit the over 45.1% of the time this year (37 of 82 games with a set point total).

Denver owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (20-21-0) than it does on the road (24-17-0).

The Nuggets have exceeded the over/under in 23 of 41 home games (56.1%). They've done better on the road, going over the total in 29 of 41 matchups (70.7%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Minnesota has a lower winning percentage at home (.439, 18-23-0 record) than on the road (.488, 20-21-0).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Timberwolves' games have finished above the over/under at home (34.1%, 14 of 41) than away (56.1%, 23 of 41).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 27.7 points, 10.7 assists and 12.9 rebounds.

Jamal Murray averages 25.4 points, 4.4 boards and 7.1 assists, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 43.5% from beyond the arc (seventh in NBA), with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game (fifth in NBA).

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 13.5 points, 2.6 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bruce Brown averages 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 47.5% from the field.

Cameron Johnson is averaging 12.2 points, 3.8 boards and 2.4 assists.

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle's numbers on the season are 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5 assists per contest. He is also sinking 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 31.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

The Timberwolves get 28.8 points per game from Anthony Edwards, plus 5 boards and 3.7 assists.

Per game, Rudy Gobert provides the Timberwolves 10.9 points, 11.5 boards and 1.7 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks (sixth in league).

Naz Reid's numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He is making 45.6% of his shots from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 treys.

Donte DiVincenzo averages 12.2 points, 4.1 boards and 3.8 assists. He is sinking 40.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per game.

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