Knicks vs. Hawks NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 18

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Saturday, April 18, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The New York Knicks are 5-point favorites in Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, starting at 6 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. The matchup has an over/under of 216.5.

Knicks vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -5 216.5 -215 +180

Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (73.9%)

Knicks vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 42 times in 82 games with a set spread.

The Hawks have 44 wins against the spread in 82 games this year.

Knicks games have gone over the total 37 times this season.

Hawks games this season have hit the over on 41 of 82 set point totals (50%).

Against the spread, New York has fared better when playing at home, covering 27 times in 40 home games, and 15 times in 42 road games.

The Knicks have eclipsed the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (47.5%) than games on the road (42.9%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Atlanta has a lower winning percentage at home (.512, 21-20-0 record) than on the road (.561, 23-18-0).

In terms of the over/under, Hawks games have finished over 17 of 41 times at home (41.5%), and 24 of 41 on the road (58.5%).

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson averages 26 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 20.1 points, 11.9 boards and 3 assists per game, shooting 50.1% from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Mikal Bridges' numbers on the season are 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 49% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

OG Anunoby averages 16.7 points, 5.2 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made treys per contest.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 12 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest, shooting 50.8% from the floor and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson averages 22.5 points, 10.3 boards and 7.9 assists. He is also sinking 48.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Per game, Nickeil Alexander-Walker gives the Hawks 20.8 points, 3.4 boards and 3.7 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Dyson Daniels provides the Hawks 11.9 points, 6.8 boards and 5.9 assists, plus 2 steals (first in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

The Hawks are getting 15.2 points, 7.6 boards and 3.1 assists per game from Onyeka Okongwu.

CJ McCollum averages 18.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He is making 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.

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