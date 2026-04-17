Athletics vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Athletics play the Chicago White Sox.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup.

Athletics vs White Sox Game Info

Athletics (10-9) vs. Chicago White Sox (6-13)

Date: Friday, April 17, 2026

Friday, April 17, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and CHSN

Athletics vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-146) | CHW: (+124)

OAK: (-146) | CHW: (+124) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+136) | CHW: +1.5 (-164)

OAK: -1.5 (+136) | CHW: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Athletics vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale (Athletics) - 2-0, 1.72 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 2-1, 2.50 ERA

The Athletics will give the nod to Aaron Civale (2-0, 1.72 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Davis Martin (2-1, 2.50 ERA). Civale and his team have a record of 2-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Civale has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have gone 2-1-0 ATS in Martin's three starts with a set spread. The White Sox are 2-1 in Martin's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Athletics vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (60.5%)

Athletics vs White Sox Moneyline

The Athletics vs White Sox moneyline has the Athletics as a -146 favorite, while the White Sox are a +124 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs White Sox Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Athletics are +136 to cover, while the White Sox are -164 to cover.

The over/under for the Athletics versus White Sox contest on April 17 has been set at 9.5, with +100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

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Athletics vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Athletics came away victorious in the one game they played as the favorite this season.

The Athletics have yet to enter a game this year with shorter moneyline odds than -146.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in eight of their 19 games with a total this season.

The Athletics are 12-7-0 against the spread in their 19 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have gone 5-13 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 27.8% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, the White Sox have a record of 3-8 (27.3%).

The White Sox have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 10 times this season for a 10-8-0 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have covered only 33.3% of their games this season, going 6-12-0 ATS.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers leads Sacramento in OBP (.392), slugging percentage (.620) and total hits (23) this season. He has a .324 batting average.

He ranks 13th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Langeliers hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .412 with a double, a home run, five walks and two RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .211 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks, while slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 132nd, his on-base percentage 123rd, and his slugging percentage 89th.

Soderstrom brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .125 with two doubles, five walks and an RBI.

Jacob Wilson has 20 hits this season and has a slash line of .263/.273/.342.

Wilson brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Max Muncy has two home runs, five RBI and a batting average of .288 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is hitting .159 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .333 with an on-base percentage of .289.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 177th, his on-base percentage ranks 142nd, and he is 129th in slugging.

Munetaka Murakami's 10 hits and .346 on-base percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .167 while slugging .417.

He is currently 174th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Chase Meidroth has a .333 slugging percentage, which paces the White Sox.

Everson Pereira is hitting .304 with a double, three home runs and two walks.

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