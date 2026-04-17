Cavaliers vs. Raptors NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 18

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Saturday, April 18, 2026 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Toronto Raptors are 8-point underdogs in Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on Saturday, tipping off at 1 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. The matchup has an over/under of 219.5 points.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -8 219.5 -334 +270

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (64.1%)

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have registered a 33-47-2 record against the spread this season.

The Raptors have 42 wins against the spread in 82 games this year.

Games involving the Cavaliers have hit the over 41 times this season.

Raptors games this year have eclipsed the over/under 40.2% of the time (33 out of 82 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Cleveland has performed better when playing at home, covering 17 times in 41 home games, and 16 times in 41 road games.

The Cavaliers have hit the over on the over/under in 17 of 41 home games (41.5%). They've done better in road games, going over the total in 24 of 41 matchups (58.5%).

This season, Toronto is 20-21-0 at home against the spread (.488 winning percentage). Away, it is 22-19-0 ATS (.537).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Raptors' games have finished above the over/under at home (46.3%, 19 of 41) than on the road (34.1%, 14 of 41).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 27.9 points, 5.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

James Harden's numbers on the season are 23.6 points, 4.8 boards and 8 assists per contest, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown, with an average of 3.1 made 3-pointers (ninth in league).

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.2 points, 3.6 assists and 9 boards.

Jarrett Allen averages 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 63.8% from the floor (fifth in NBA).

Jaylon Tyson is averaging 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averages 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He is also draining 50.7% of his shots from the field.

The Raptors are getting 21.5 points, 5.6 boards and 3.7 assists per game from Brandon Ingram.

Per game, Immanuel Quickley provides the Raptors 16.4 points, 4 rebounds and 5.9 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Raptors receive 19.3 points per game from RJ Barrett, plus 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Per game, Sandro Mamukelashvili gives the Raptors 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

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