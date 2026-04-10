NHL
Senators vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11
The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Ottawa Senators taking on the New York Islanders.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Senators vs Islanders Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (42-27-10) vs. New York Islanders (43-31-5)
- Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Islanders Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-122)
|Islanders (+102)
|5.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Senators win (51%)
Senators vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Senators are 1.5-goal favorites against the Islanders. The Senators are +205 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are -260.
Senators vs Islanders Over/Under
- Senators versus Islanders, on April 11, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.
Senators vs Islanders Moneyline
- New York is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -122 favorite on the road.