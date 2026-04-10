Senators vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Ottawa Senators taking on the New York Islanders.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Senators vs Islanders Game Info

Ottawa Senators (42-27-10) vs. New York Islanders (43-31-5)

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026

Saturday, April 11, 2026 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-122) Islanders (+102) 5.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Senators win (51%)

Senators vs Islanders Puck Line

The Senators are 1.5-goal favorites against the Islanders. The Senators are +205 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are -260.

Senators vs Islanders Over/Under

Senators versus Islanders, on April 11, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Senators vs Islanders Moneyline

New York is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -122 favorite on the road.

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