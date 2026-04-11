Blue Jays vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the Minnesota Twins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs Twins Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (5-7) vs. Minnesota Twins (7-6)

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026

Saturday, April 11, 2026 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and Twins.TV

Blue Jays vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-108) | MIN: (-108)

TOR: (-108) | MIN: (-108) Spread: TOR: +1.5 (-200) | MIN: -1.5 (+164)

TOR: +1.5 (-200) | MIN: -1.5 (+164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Blue Jays vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer (Blue Jays) - 1-1, 4.91 ERA vs Joe Ryan (Twins) - 1-1, 4.40 ERA

The probable starters are Eric Lauer (1-1) for the Blue Jays and Joe Ryan (1-1) for the Twins. Lauer has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Lauer's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Twins have a 2-1-0 record against the spread in Ryan's starts. The Twins were the underdog on the moneyline for one Ryan start this season -- they lost.

Blue Jays vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (56.8%)

Blue Jays vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Blue Jays, Minnesota is the underdog at -108, and Toronto is -108 playing at home.

Blue Jays vs Twins Spread

Blue Jays versus Twins on April 11 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Twins Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have come away with four wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Toronto has won four of nine games when listed as at least -108 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Blue Jays have gone over the total set by bookmakers in five of 12 chances this season.

The Blue Jays are 3-9-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

The Twins have won 55.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (5-4).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Minnesota has a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of its games).

In the 13 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Twins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total six times (6-7-0).

The Twins are 8-5-0 ATS this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Andres Gimenez leads Toronto in total hits (12) this season while batting .267 with three extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .313 and a slugging percentage of .444.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 63rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is 61st in slugging.

Gimenez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with a walk and an RBI.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .412 this season while batting .268 with nine walks and three runs scored. He's slugging .366.

Among qualifying batters, he is 62nd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage.

Ernie Clement has hit zero homers with a team-high .333 SLG this season.

George Springer has been key for Toronto with nine hits, an OBP of .273 plus a slugging percentage of .367.

Springer takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with two doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Josh Bell has an on-base percentage of .431, a slugging percentage of .634, and has 13 hits, all club-bests for the Twins (while batting .317).

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage is 13th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Bell heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .467 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Royce Lewis is hitting .222 with two doubles, two home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .378.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 105th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Luke Keaschall has a double, a home run and four walks while batting .200.

Victor Caratini is batting .289 with a double and three walks.

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