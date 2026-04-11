NHL
Mammoth vs Hurricanes NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11
The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Utah Mammoth facing the Carolina Hurricanes.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mammoth vs Hurricanes Game Info
- Utah Mammoth (42-30-6) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (51-22-6)
- Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Coverage: ESPN+
Mammoth vs Hurricanes Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Mammoth (-114)
|Hurricanes (-105)
|6.5
|Mammoth (-1.5)
Mammoth vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (52.4%)
Mammoth vs Hurricanes Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-265 to cover). And Utah, the favorite, is +205.
Mammoth vs Hurricanes Over/Under
- The Mammoth-Hurricanes game on April 11 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -102 and the under is -120.
Mammoth vs Hurricanes Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Mammoth vs. Hurricanes reveal Utah as the favorite (-114) and Carolina as the underdog (-105) on the road.