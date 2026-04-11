Cubs vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB action on Saturday.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cubs vs Pirates Game Info

Chicago Cubs (6-7) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (8-5)

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026

Saturday, April 11, 2026 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and SportsNet PT

Cubs vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-144) | PIT: (+122)

CHC: (-144) | PIT: (+122) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+155) | PIT: +1.5 (-188)

CHC: -1.5 (+155) | PIT: +1.5 (-188) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Cubs vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera (Cubs) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates) - 1-1, 2.25 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Edward Cabrera (1-0, 0.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Braxton Ashcraft (1-1, 2.25 ERA). Cabrera has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Cabrera's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Ashcraft has started two games with set spreads, and the Pirates went 1-1-0. The Pirates were named the moneyline underdog for one Ashcraft start this season -- they lost.

Cubs vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (55.9%)

Cubs vs Pirates Moneyline

Chicago is the favorite, -144 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +122 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the spread (-188 to cover), and Chicago is +155 to cover the runline.

Cubs vs Pirates Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Cubs-Pirates on April 11, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

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Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in four of the 10 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Chicago has come away with a win three times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in six of their 13 opportunities.

The Cubs have an against the spread mark of 5-8-0 in 13 games with a line this season.

The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog seven total times this season. They've finished 3-4 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, Pittsburgh has gone 2-1 (66.7%).

In the 13 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-6-0).

The Pirates have an 8-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 61.5% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with an OBP of .448, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .522. He's batting .326 on the season.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 34th in slugging.

Hoerner has recorded at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .400 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBIs.

Ian Happ has 10 hits, which ranks first among Chicago batters this season. He's batting .233 with six extra-base hits. He's also slugging .558 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He ranks 95th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Happ heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Alex Bregman has 10 hits this season and has a slash line of .192/.276/.327.

Matt Shaw has been key for Chicago with nine hits, an OBP of .275 plus a slugging percentage of .432.

Pirates Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn has racked up a team-high OBP (.434) and slugging percentage (.591), while leading the Pirates in hits (15, while batting .341).

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 10th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 11th and he is 15th in slugging.

Oneil Cruz leads his team with a .580 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .300 with an on-base percentage of .352.

He is 31st in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Bryan Reynolds has a double, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .245.

Brandon Lowe is batting .220 with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Cubs vs Pirates Head to Head

4/10/2026: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

2-0 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/17/2025: 8-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/16/2025: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/15/2025: 4-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/17/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/16/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/15/2025: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/15/2025: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/14/2025: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/13/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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