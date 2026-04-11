Avalanche vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11

In NHL action on Saturday, the Colorado Avalanche play the Vegas Golden Knights.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (52-16-10) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (36-26-17)

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026

Saturday, April 11, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ABC

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-134) Golden Knights (+112) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (65.7%)

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Puck Line

The Golden Knights are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-230 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is +184.

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Golden Knights on April 11, with the over being +114 and the under -140.

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Moneyline

Vegas is a +112 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -134 favorite at home.

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