NHL
Senators vs Hurricanes NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
The NHL's Thursday slate includes the Ottawa Senators facing the Carolina Hurricanes.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Senators vs Hurricanes Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (44-27-11) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7)
- Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: TBS
Senators vs Hurricanes Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-125)
|Hurricanes (+104)
|5.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Senators win (53.2%)
Senators vs Hurricanes Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Senators. The Hurricanes are -250 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +198.
Senators vs Hurricanes Over/Under
- The over/under for Senators-Hurricanes on April 23 is 5.5. The over is -128, and the under is +104.
Senators vs Hurricanes Moneyline
- Ottawa is a -125 favorite on the moneyline, while Carolina is a +104 underdog on the road.