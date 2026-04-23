Phillies vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

MLB action on Thursday includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Chicago Cubs.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game.

Phillies vs Cubs Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (8-15) vs. Chicago Cubs (14-9)

Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026

Thursday, April 23, 2026 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-124) | CHC: (+106)

PHI: (-124) | CHC: (+106) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+130) | CHC: +1.5 (-156)

PHI: -1.5 (+130) | CHC: +1.5 (-156) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 2-2, 1.59 ERA vs Edward Cabrera (Cubs) - 2-0, 2.38 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Cristopher Sanchez (2-2) against the Cubs and Edward Cabrera (2-0). Sanchez and his team have a record of 2-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Sanchez's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-2). The Cubs are 2-2-0 against the spread when Cabrera starts. The Cubs have always been the moneyline underdog when Cabrera starts this season.

Phillies vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (52.7%)

Phillies vs Cubs Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -124 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +106 underdog at home.

Phillies vs Cubs Spread

The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Cubs. The Phillies are +130 to cover the spread, while the Cubs are -156.

Phillies vs Cubs Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Phillies-Cubs on April 23, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 19 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (42.1%) in those contests.

Philadelphia has a record of 7-11 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -124 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of their 23 opportunities.

The Phillies are 4-19-0 against the spread in their 23 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have won four of the six games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

Chicago has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Cubs have played in 23 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-10-0).

The Cubs have an 11-12-0 record ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with an OBP of .365, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .536. He's batting .274 on the season.

He is 49th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Harper will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a triple, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 18 hits. He is batting .217 this season and has 12 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .554 with an on-base percentage of .363.

Among all qualifying players, he is 137th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Trea Turner is batting .234 with a .340 slugging percentage and seven RBI this year.

Brandon Marsh has been key for Philadelphia with 21 hits, an OBP of .300 plus a slugging percentage of .408.

Marsh has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with .

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has put up an on-base percentage of .402, a slugging percentage of .533, and has 30 hits, all club-highs for the Cubs (while batting .326).

He ranks sixth in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Hoerner hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Dansby Swanson is hitting .187 with a double, five home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 162nd, his on-base percentage is 79th, and he is 82nd in slugging.

Ian Happ is hitting .244 with four doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.

Carson Kelly is batting .310 with three doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Phillies vs Cubs Head to Head

4/21/2026: 7-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/20/2026: 5-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/15/2026: 11-2 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-2 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/14/2026: 10-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

10-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/13/2026: 13-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

13-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/11/2025: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/10/2025: 8-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/9/2025: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/27/2025: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/26/2025: 10-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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