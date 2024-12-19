NHL
Senators vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 19
NHL action on Thursday includes the Ottawa Senators taking on the Calgary Flames.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.
Senators vs Flames Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (16-13-2) vs. Calgary Flames (15-11-6)
- Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-132)
|Flames (+110)
|5.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Senators win (60.8%)
Senators vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Senators. The Flames are -240 to cover the spread, and the Senators are +190.
Senators vs Flames Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Senators-Flames on December 19, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.
Senators vs Flames Moneyline
- Calgary is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -132 favorite despite being on the road.