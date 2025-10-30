Senators vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 30

The Ottawa Senators versus the Calgary Flames is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Senators vs Flames Game Info

Ottawa Senators (5-5-1) vs. Calgary Flames (2-8-1)

Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025

Thursday, October 30, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-166) Flames (+138) 5.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Senators win (56.1%)

Senators vs Flames Puck Line

The Senators are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Flames. The Senators are +146 to cover the spread, while the Flames are -180.

Senators vs Flames Over/Under

The over/under for Senators-Flames on Oct. 30 is 5.5. The over is -128, and the under is +104.

Senators vs Flames Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Senators-Flames, Ottawa is the favorite at -166, and Calgary is +138 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!