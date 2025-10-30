NHL
Senators vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 30
The Ottawa Senators versus the Calgary Flames is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Senators vs Flames Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (5-5-1) vs. Calgary Flames (2-8-1)
- Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-166)
|Flames (+138)
|5.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Senators win (56.1%)
Senators vs Flames Puck Line
- The Senators are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Flames. The Senators are +146 to cover the spread, while the Flames are -180.
Senators vs Flames Over/Under
- The over/under for Senators-Flames on Oct. 30 is 5.5. The over is -128, and the under is +104.
Senators vs Flames Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Senators-Flames, Ottawa is the favorite at -166, and Calgary is +138 playing on the road.