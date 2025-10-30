FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Breeders' Cup iconBreeders' Cup

Explore Breeders' Cup

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Senators vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Senators vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 30

The Ottawa Senators versus the Calgary Flames is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Senators vs Flames Game Info

  • Ottawa Senators (5-5-1) vs. Calgary Flames (2-8-1)
  • Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Senators (-166)Flames (+138)5.5Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Senators win (56.1%)

Senators vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Senators are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Flames. The Senators are +146 to cover the spread, while the Flames are -180.

Senators vs Flames Over/Under

  • The over/under for Senators-Flames on Oct. 30 is 5.5. The over is -128, and the under is +104.

Senators vs Flames Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Senators-Flames, Ottawa is the favorite at -166, and Calgary is +138 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup