Senators vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9

The Ottawa Senators will take on the Vancouver Canucks in NHL action on Monday.

Senators vs Canucks Game Info

Ottawa Senators (31-22-9) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-36-8)

Date: Monday, March 9, 2026

Monday, March 9, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Senators (-220) Canucks (+180) 6.5 Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Senators win (68%)

Senators vs Canucks Puck Line

The Senators are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Canucks. The Senators are +116 to cover the spread, while the Canucks are -144.

Senators vs Canucks Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Senators-Canucks on March 9, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

Senators vs Canucks Moneyline

Ottawa is the favorite, -220 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +180 underdog despite being at home.

