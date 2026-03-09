FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Senators vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9

Data Skrive

The Ottawa Senators will take on the Vancouver Canucks in NHL action on Monday.

Senators vs Canucks Game Info

  • Ottawa Senators (31-22-9) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-36-8)
  • Date: Monday, March 9, 2026
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Canucks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Senators (-220)Canucks (+180)6.5Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Senators win (68%)

Senators vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Senators are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Canucks. The Senators are +116 to cover the spread, while the Canucks are -144.

Senators vs Canucks Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Senators-Canucks on March 9, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

Senators vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Ottawa is the favorite, -220 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +180 underdog despite being at home.

