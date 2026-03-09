NHL
Senators vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 9
The Ottawa Senators will take on the Vancouver Canucks in NHL action on Monday.
Senators vs Canucks Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (31-22-9) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-36-8)
- Date: Monday, March 9, 2026
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Canucks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-220)
|Canucks (+180)
|6.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Senators win (68%)
Senators vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Senators are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Canucks. The Senators are +116 to cover the spread, while the Canucks are -144.
Senators vs Canucks Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Senators-Canucks on March 9, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.
Senators vs Canucks Moneyline
- Ottawa is the favorite, -220 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +180 underdog despite being at home.