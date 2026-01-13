FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Senators vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13

Data Skrive

Senators vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Ottawa Senators facing the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Senators vs Canucks Game Info

  • Ottawa Senators (20-19-5) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-24-5)
  • Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Senators vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Senators (-245)Canucks (+198)6.5Senators (-1.5)

Senators vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Senators win (61.9%)

Senators vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-122 to cover). And Ottawa, the favorite, is +100.

Senators vs Canucks Over/Under

  • The over/under for Senators-Canucks on Jan. 13 is 6.5. The over is +106, and the under is -130.

Senators vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Vancouver is a +198 underdog on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -245 favorite at home.

