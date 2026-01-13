NHL
Senators vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 13
NHL action on Tuesday includes the Ottawa Senators facing the Vancouver Canucks.
Senators vs Canucks Game Info
- Ottawa Senators (20-19-5) vs. Vancouver Canucks (16-24-5)
- Date: Tuesday, January 13, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Senators vs Canucks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Senators (-245)
|Canucks (+198)
|6.5
|Senators (-1.5)
Senators vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Senators win (61.9%)
Senators vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-122 to cover). And Ottawa, the favorite, is +100.
Senators vs Canucks Over/Under
- The over/under for Senators-Canucks on Jan. 13 is 6.5. The over is +106, and the under is -130.
Senators vs Canucks Moneyline
- Vancouver is a +198 underdog on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a -245 favorite at home.