Sean Tucker 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Going into the 2025 season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker could be a fantasy option for you, so continue reading, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.
Sean Tucker Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Tucker's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|59.7
|238
|53
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|57.7
|192
|63
Sean Tucker 2024 Game-by-Game
In Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints, Tucker posted a season-high 31.2 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 14 carries, 136 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 56 yards, 1 TD. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Commanders
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|0.4
|1
|4
|0
|-
|0
|0
|4
|Week 4
|Eagles
|1.7
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|17
|Week 5
|@Falcons
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Saints
|31.2
|14
|136
|1
|3
|3
|1
|192
|Week 7
|Ravens
|3.8
|5
|29
|0
|2
|1
|0
|38
Sean Tucker vs. Other Buccaneers Rushers
The Buccaneers called a pass on 54.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 45.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked fourth in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Tucker's 2024 rushing stats stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Sean Tucker
|50
|308
|2
|5
|6.2
|Bucky Irving
|207
|1,122
|8
|37
|5.4
|Rachaad White
|144
|613
|3
|20
|4.3
|Baker Mayfield
|60
|378
|3
|8
|6.3
