NFL

Sean Tucker 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Sean Tucker 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2025 season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker could be a fantasy option for you, so continue reading, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

Sean Tucker Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Tucker's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points59.723853
2025 Projected Fantasy Points57.719263

Sean Tucker 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints, Tucker posted a season-high 31.2 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 14 carries, 136 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 56 yards, 1 TD. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Commanders0.0000-000
Week 2@Lions0.0000-000
Week 3Broncos0.4140-004
Week 4Eagles1.713011017
Week 5@Falcons0.0000-000
Week 6@Saints31.2141361331192
Week 7Ravens3.8529021038

Sean Tucker vs. Other Buccaneers Rushers

The Buccaneers called a pass on 54.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 45.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked fourth in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Tucker's 2024 rushing stats stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Sean Tucker50308256.2
Bucky Irving2071,1228375.4
Rachaad White1446133204.3
Baker Mayfield60378386.3

Want more data and analysis on Sean Tucker? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

