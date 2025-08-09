Sean Tucker 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2025 season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker could be a fantasy option for you, so continue reading, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

Sean Tucker Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Tucker's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 59.7 238 53 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 57.7 192 63

Sean Tucker 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints, Tucker posted a season-high 31.2 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 14 carries, 136 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 56 yards, 1 TD. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Commanders 0.0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 Week 2 @Lions 0.0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 Week 3 Broncos 0.4 1 4 0 - 0 0 4 Week 4 Eagles 1.7 1 3 0 1 1 0 17 Week 5 @Falcons 0.0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 Week 6 @Saints 31.2 14 136 1 3 3 1 192 Week 7 Ravens 3.8 5 29 0 2 1 0 38 View Full Table ChevronDown

Sean Tucker vs. Other Buccaneers Rushers

The Buccaneers called a pass on 54.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 45.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked fourth in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Tucker's 2024 rushing stats stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Sean Tucker 50 308 2 5 6.2 Bucky Irving 207 1,122 8 37 5.4 Rachaad White 144 613 3 20 4.3 Baker Mayfield 60 378 3 8 6.3

